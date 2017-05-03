Macau’s application for UNESCO ‘Gastronomic City’ moving ahead

The Macau government’s application to the UNESCO Network of Creative Cities (UNCC) to be included on the list of “Gastronomic City,” is advancing through the application process. Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture Alexis Tam gave the update on its status at the first meeting of the year of the Cultural Industries Council (CIC).

Tam mentioned that this would be one of the government’s important jobs in this field as “the gastronomic culture comprises innovation, creativity, promoting the integration of cultural creativity and gastronomic culture.”

The secretary believes that the inclusion in the list may help to show the world Macau’s cultural diversity. In this sense it was proposed that the Council should form a Task Force to address this matter and to make recommendations.

The meeting also served for the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) to present promotional works in the field of culture and creativity.

At the meeting, the Macao Polytechnic Institute (IPM) presented a strategy for developing talents in culture and creativity through its School of Arts and the Pedagogical and Scientific Center for Cultural and Creative Industries. The two learning institutions will work together on the creation of a talent development model that will integrate creativity, population and several other sectors.

The IPM will pay special attention to the training of individuals with different skills in the creative industry and other industries.

One of the members addressed the need to also pay attention to the development of talents in writing to boost industries that rely on creative written expression, such as story writing and storytelling.

A Literature Museum that could contribute to and promote the development of the literary panorama in Macau was also mentioned as a way to support young writers. RM