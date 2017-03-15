MAF outreach program to hold over 40 activities

The 28th Macau Arts Festival’s (MAF) Outreach Program features over 40 activities including talks, master classes, workshops, meet-the- artist sessions, school performances and movie screenings.

The MAF outreach activities will be launched in April and the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) opened applications for the program on Sunday.

The activities will include “One Day! Cantonese Opera” which will be held on April 1 and 8.

The session will allow participants to collaborate with young actors and put into practice their Cantonese opera techniques, according to a statement released by the IC.

Hong Kong expert in Japanese culture, Kengo, will hold the lecture “The Untold Secrets of Japan – Kengo’s Talk on Japanese Culture” on April 8, helping participants understand the Japanese Yamato people.

On April 29, a “Masterclass with the Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company” will be held to allow participants to practice and reflect on how to use one’s own body to express social issues.

Dancers of intermediate and advanced levels must submit their dance-related experience when registering.

The activity, “Workshop on Art Critique for Secondary School Students”, to be held between April and May, will continue to improve young critics’ writing and arts appreciation skills.

The instructors will teach their drama and dance appreciation techniques to students, who will put theory into practice by writing art critiques after watching the programs.

Most of the MAF Outreach Program activities have free admission. IC would like to remind visitors that vacancies are limited and subject to availability.

Tickets for the 28th edition of MAF, organized by the IC, are on sale now.