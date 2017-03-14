Malaysia calls for Macau-Kota Kinabalu direct flights

Sabah authorities have requested a re-launch of direct flights between Kota Kinabalu, the capital of the Malaysian state of Sabah, and Macau.

The Borneo Post reported that Assistant Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment Pang Yuk Ming hoped that relevant authorities in the MSAR could assist such efforts, recalling that there used to be Macau-Kota Kinabalu direct flights several years ago.

Pang was speaking at the Belt and Road Initiative of Tourism Development Conference that was organized by the Macau Malaysian Chamber of Commerce for the Malaysia China Chamber of Commerce (MCCC) Sabah branch.

“Macau offers entertainment and cosmopolitan modernity, whereas Sabah offers nature. […] I believe by working together, we can offer attractive tourism packages that boost the tourism and economic developments of Sabah and Macau,” he said.

Responding to his proposition, Macau Government Tourism Office (MGTO) director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes noted that her office would act on the request at the governmental level.

Fernandes also reportedly encouraged the private sector, which includes the chambers of commerce and airline companies, to call for the reestablishment of Kota Kanabalu- Macau direct flights.

Frankie Liew suggested that Macau and Sabah had the potential to develop a mutually beneficial relationship.

According to him, the Malaysian state could utilize Macau as a stepping-stone to enter China; while the MSAR could enter Southeast Asian countries through Sabah.

“We fervently hope that the resources and criteria in both places will complement each other and subsequently create a win-win situation,” he said.

According to the outlet, the conference also saw the signing of a Letter of Intent in establishing cooperative ties between the Sabah Association of Tour and Travel Agents and the Macau Malaysian Chamber of Commerce.

The two parties also signed a memorandum of strategic partnership between the MCCC Sabah branch and the Macau Malaysian Chamber of Commerce.