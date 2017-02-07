Maserati recalling around 40k vehicles on risks of fires

Maserati North America Inc. is recalling at least 39,381 Quattroporte, Ghibli, and Levante vehicles after discovering two defects that could lead to fires.

Adjusting the front seats could potentially lead to electrical shorts and fires in those vehicles from model years 2014 through 2017, according to documents filed with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The company is also recalling 10,879 Quattroporte and Ghibli vehicles for the 2014 and 2015 model years that may have fuel-line leaks.

The most recent models of the vehicles have suggested retail prices ranging from USD71,600 to $145,500.

These are the third major recall efforts for Maserati, which is owned by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, in the past year.

In May, the luxury automaker recalled from China almost 20,000 Quattroporte and Ghibli models produced between 2013 and 2015 due to a problem that could affect the rear wheel, according to a statement on the website of that country’s General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine. Two months earlier, it recalled 28,235 of the vehicles in the U.S. for floor mats that could move and become caught between accelerator pedal and vehicle carpet. Caleb Melby, Bloomberg