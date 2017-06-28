Matchmaking company expands to Macau

A one to one high-end dating company established its mainland China branch in Shanghai recently. Based in Hong Kong, the matchmaking company, My Champagne, now has around 2,000 members in Hong Kong and approximately 100 members in Macau.

The manager of the company, Eunice Sim, told the Times that My Champagne is one of the few matchmaking companies in Hong Kong that specializes in “dating programs for professionals, and it is also the first dating company in the two SARs which has a professional lawyer to notarize the number of successful matchmaking cases made through My Champagne.”

As explained by Sim, the matchmaking agency initially focused on advertising itself in many places, with the group mainly looking for members through acquaintances and friends. “After the initial advertisement, […] the first customers started to introduce other customers,” said Sim, when talking about how My Champagne has chosen to publicize its business. Regarding how the company chooses its members, Sim said that new members who have been introduced by old members offer the company a better selection margin.

In terms of successful matches, Sim indicated that more than half of My Champagne’s customers found their ideal dating partner through the company.

“More than 55 percent of our cases have closed files, when accounting for the period between May of 2012 and September of 2016,” informed Sim.

The boutique dating service, she said, specializes in matching professionals.

“Most of our members are professionals, such as accountants and doctors, […] the percentage of professionals is probably around 70 to 80 percent of the total,” said Sim.

Currently, a big proportion of My Champagne’s customers are aged between 20 to 30 years old, irrespective of gender.

“The youngest man and woman are in their twenties, the oldest woman is probably somewhere around 50 years old, although there are not too many, and the oldest man is in his sixties,” said Sim.

Nowadays, people can easily find online dating applications if they are looking for a partner.

When asked about the competition between the online dating services and offline dating services, Sim shared with the Times her personal opinion.

“I think the advantage of apps lies in their convenience: simple, free, and low cost,” she said.

Eunice Sim said that her company “saves time for the customers, arranges one to one matching, and looks for targets according to the customers’ requests.”

In addition, Sim said that people who go to offline agencies to seek out partners are normally those who plan on getting married in the near future, meaning that they constitute a different demographic to those engaging in online dating.

According to Sim, there are only a few other companies in Hong Kong running matchmaking businesses.

In the niche of matchmaking businesses that target their services directly to the market of single professionals, My Champagne has less than ten competitors.

Most of the other companies charge a “five digit” starting fee, whereas My Champagne charges a “four digit” starting fee.

Sim also disclosed to the Times that My Champagne has already registered their branch in Shanghai, with the company looking forward to officially opening their business in Shanghai within two to three months.