Meat imported cheaper but retailed higher

According to the latest report of the Consumer Council (CC) that surveyed the price of fresh pork, the meat has become cheaper in terms of both imports and wholesales when compared year-on-year to 2016. However, the retail price has risen.

The survey, conducted by the CC on a weekly basis, specifically analyzes the price of fresh pork in both wet markets and supermarkets with the latest report reflecting on the prices of the week of January 20 to 26.

The report states that the price of imported meat has in fact decreased by MOP2.1 per kilo to MOP22.9 (-5 percent) when compared to the equivalent week of 2016 when the price was MOP24.1 per kilo.

A similar tendency can be observed in wholesale prices with 2017 presenting a cheaper price (MOP25.2) than in 2016 (MOP26.60), a decrease of 5.3 percent year- on-year.

Strangely, the retail price paid by the consumer contradicts the decrease, having risen 7.2 percent to MOP80.2 per kilo.

According to a statement from the CC, the prices listed reflect an average across several cuts of pork including pork chop, ribs, pork belly, and lean meat.

Also noteworthy is the difference between wholesale and retail prices, which has more than tripled (318.3 percent), while other meats, like beef for example, only increased by 83 percent. The CC report fails to address and explain this fact.