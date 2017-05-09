Meeting with government | ‘Macau SAR’s high autonomy is fully protected’

Zhang Dejiang was at the government headquarters listening to the SAR government delivering their work report in a session led by Chief Executive Chui Sai On. The session also included all the government’s secretaries and the heads of Commission Against Corruption and the Commission of Audit.

The session, held yesterday afternoon, was open to the media for only seven minutes, during which time the Chief Executive launched the meeting and Zhang delivered his opening speech before the government closed the door.

Zhang pointed out that ever since Macau’s handover, the “One country, two systems” policy and the region’s Basic Law have been implemented fully, and that the Central Government comprehensive control rights have also been implemented effectively.

“Macau SAR’s high autonomy is fully protected,” stated Zhang, adding “the administration driven system has been operated nicely.”

In Zhang’s opinion, Macau’s “economy developed rapidly, livelihood improved steadily, and the society remains harmonized and stable.”

Moreover, he expressed the belief that all sectors have been continuously improving. “These facts prove that the One Country, Two Systems has been practiced in Macau successfully,” concluded Zhang, who then declared himself to be happy to see the current Macau government, under the leadership of Chui Sai On, diversifying Macau’s economy.

“The Central Government feels satisfaction towards what is going on,” revealed Zhang.

Zhang pointed out that, right now, Macau’s overall status is good, although there are problems and challenges, and the residents do have high expectations of the government.

He expressed the hope that the SAR government can unify all departments and sectors, and have the courage to undertake even more responsibilities. He also hopes to improve the administration ability and work efficiency, and to push forward Macau’s One Country and Two System’s successful practice.

During his speech at the government headquarters, the chairman of the National People’s Congress noted that with the support of the Central Government and the country, in conjunction with the hard work of everyone and also a full interpretation of the One Country, Two System, “Macau’s future will be more beautiful and more prosperous.”

Chui Sai On thanked Zhang Dejiang for his concerns and for the support he has shown Macau by saying that the region’s overall development is positive.

During Zhang’s appearance at the government headquarters, yesterday, the police restricted the roads from the Praça De Lobo De Avila bus stop to the Calçada De Santo Agostinho bus stop. JZ