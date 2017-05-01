MGM Cotai to open in Q4

The MGM resort in Cotai is set to open in the fourth quarter of this year around “National Day Golden Week”, MGM Resorts CEO James Murren revealed during a conference call discussing the group’s first-quarter earnings. In March this year, Grant Bowie, CEO and executive director of MGM China, said the company was “working to meet the target of the opening date in the second half of this year.”

“We want to be open this year. It’s important for us and it’s important for Macau,” Bowie said.

Union Gaming Securities, a boutique investment bank and advisory firm focused on the global gaming industry, also commented on the resort’s opening: “Following the opening of Cotai [project], we expect MGM China to enjoy significant upsides, given what will be an exceptional uptick in room supply for the company, as well as the largest percentage increase in table supply for any of the ‘Big Six’.”