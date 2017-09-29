MGS Entertainment Show announces creativity contest winners

Organizers of the MGS Entertainment Show 2017 have announced the results of the creativity and design competitions held this year as part of the event’s contribution to local cultural and creative industries.

According to a statement released yesterday by MGS organizer, the Macau Gaming Equipment Manufacturers Association (MGEMA), “in keeping with its theme of innovation and interaction, the exhibition this year has organized a series of related events in the hope of infusing Macau’s entertainment industry with the creative and innovative ideas of the younger generation.”

The creativity and design competitions covered the areas of color schemes, seating design, slot machine design, slot machine background music composition, essays on responsible gaming (high school and university levels) and animation design.

Works submitted for the various competitions were carefully judged by professionals from the creative and innovative industries in an open and impartial nature based on standards including, but not limited to, the ideas presented and the creativity involved, the development of a central theme and its expression, the relevance, the skills applied and the resultant product.

All competitions except the color scheme, seating design, high-school-level essay and animation design were open to Macau citizens over the age of 21. Individual participants and collaborating groups of five or fewer were welcome.

The competitions have officially ended and all award winners have been notified. Winners of the first prizes in their respective categories have been awarded between MOP2,000 and 20,000 and a certificate. All other winners and qualifiers have also received awards.

Enjoying the support of more than 150 of the largest entertainment companies in Asia, the MGS Entertainment Show 2017 will hold its annual exhibition and summit this year at The Venetian Macao between November 14 and 16. This year’s event will focus on the idea of smart city development, showcasing different interpretations of the concept through recent technological innovations.

The MGS Entertainment Show 2017 was recently awarded the coveted status of a UFI Approved International Event by the Global Association of the Exhibition.

