MGS is getting ‘mature,’ 2017 edition aims to be record-breaking

The Macau Gaming Entertainment Show (MGS) is preparing for its fifth edition, having recently been awarded the status of being a “UFI Approved Event” by the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry.

The event’s organizers say that it is the fastest growing trade exhibition in the global gaming industry and is “getting pretty mature now as we have a very regular [number] of participants attending this meeting.”

Jay Chun, the chairman of Macau Gaming Equipment Manufacturers Association (MGEMA), in an interview with the Times, said that growth is expected on the number of “the exhibitors, suppliers and also of visitors.”

The aim of the event is “to help the industry to continue growing,” said Chun, explaining that the event is not restricted to gaming sector suppliers but that “all local suppliers [and service providers] who can in any way offer products and services to the integrated resorts, are very welcome.”

Providing examples, Chun cited the sectors related to “souvenirs and furniture,” although he mentioned that “gaming equipment has always been the core part of the exhibition.” He also mentioned that there has been a noticeable increase in the “creativity” sector that has contributed greatly, providing ideas and input, which could be incorporated into gaming equipment.

Regarding last year’s edition, Chun said, “it was the most challenging one because we were facing the issue of the revenues going down and people become conservative to spend money [when this happens],” noting in the same way that “now that the revenues are growing, we don’t expect too much growth but at least we are certain to be able to see the results with more purchasing happening [when compared] with last year.” He added that “now that the market is getting stable I think people are willing to spend [invest] more.”

Despite Chun mentioning the “less will to invest,” the 2016 edition marked another year of growth for the MGS exhibition, which had over 170 exhibitors and around 14,000 B2B visitors arriving from over 60 countries. More records are expected to be broken this November.

Remarking on the market stability, Chun noted that “mass market represents already over 50 percent and I think when it reaches about 70 percent the market will achieve [full] stability.”

Chun notes that MGS is more beneficial, when compared to similar exhibitions, as it is a “platform for local manufacturers and suppliers”. He adds that, “MGS is an opportunity for local manufacturers to showcase their products and services and go out to the world while participants from all parts of the world will come here to see this.” Chun continued, “this is happening, we see suppliers go abroad and selling not just to local integrated resorts but to other parts of the world.”

Noting the “soon to happen” nature of expansion of the gaming industry in markets such as in Japan or Brazil, Chun said “at least if there are more casinos opening, there are more opportunities happening for Macau equipment manufacturers although, of course, we know that in terms of operation site, there will be a lot of competition on the market.” Chun added, “it helps as if the market is bigger as that’s always positive for the industry” that is currently worth about USD20 billion annually.

In a month of major events in the region, the fifth edition of the MGS will take place at The Venetian Macao from November 14 to 16.