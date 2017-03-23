MGTO chief holds seminar on HKZMB

The Macau European Chamber of Commerce (MECC) recently held a March luncheon meeting with keynote speaker, Maria Helena Senna de Fernandes, the director of the Macau Government Tourism Office, on the topic of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge (HKZMB).

The presentation, titled “The Impact of Hong Kong-Zhuhai Bridge to Macau’s Tourism”, was held at MGM Macau and covered aspects such as transportation and accessibility improvements to the MSAR.

The MGTO director said that the total number of tourist arrivals in January 2017 stood at 2.8 million and that the soon-to-be-completed bridge can be used to faciliatate a greater number of visitors.

The HKZMB will connect Hong Kong International Airport with Macau, allowing visitors to arrive easily in the MSAR and connect seamlessly with other nearby cities, such as Zhuhai.

According to a statement issued by the MECC, Fernandes promised that the HKZMB would serve a gateway to the Pan-Pearl River Delta regions and an “iconic tourism product.”

She also said during the luncheon that the Macau public is very supportive of the improved accessibility offered by the infrastructure project.

The luncheon was attended by members of the MECC, members of its National Chambers and prominent members of Macau’s business communities and banking industries, according to the statement.

The event provides a networking opportunity for its members and for further insight on the MECC as a platform for commercial and trade activities between Macau, Europe and the Pearl River Delta area.