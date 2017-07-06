Michelin acquires 40pct of Robert Parker

French tire company Michelin has finalized the acquisition of a 40 percent interest in Robert Parker Wine Advocate and RobertParker.com, one of the top independent consumer guide publications on wine.

In a statement posted to the NASDAQ stock exchange, the company said that it seeks to strengthen and broaden its “experience in the area of gourmet dining” through the investment.

Michelin and Robert Parker Wine Advocate have been collaborating to offer dining experiences that pair fine wine with food in Macau, Hong Kong and Singapore since 2016. Robert Parker Wine Advocate have recommended wines at these dining experiences to pair with dishes prepared by Michelin-starred chefs.

“Working with the Michelin guide on events in Singapore and Hong Kong-Macau demonstrated to both of our companies how much richer and more impactful the experiences we create for our loyal readers can be when we come together,” noted Robert Parker Wine Advocate’s editor-in-chief and master of wine, Lisa Perrotti- Brown, according to the statement.

Robert Parker, founder of the wine company, said, “[For] far too long, critics have divided wine and food into two separate areas of expertise, but now the most realistic blend of impartial, independent, unbiased, intelligent food and wine opinion and wisdom have been married for the benefit of both wine and food consumers.”

The partnership will initially focus on the Asian and North American region, before an expected rollout worldwide.