Missing Kung fu stuntman turns up in Macau hospital

A Hong Kong-based martial arts stunt performer, who had been missing for four days, was found over the weekend in a coma at a Macau hospital.

Thirty-one-year-old kung fu stuntman Li Bo Lun, who worked at Ngong Ping 360 cable car company on Lantau Island, had not been contacted since June 4, the last time he was seen by his colleagues.

The South China Morning Post, citing Li’s employer, reported on Saturday that he had been found hospitalized in Macau.

“Li was found at a Macau hospital and is now in a coma,” a spokesperson for the company told the SCMP. “His employer, the Hong Kong Professional Performing Arts Center, has reached out to his family to provide assistance.”

The Arts Center, a production company that holds and produces kung fu-related shows and feature films, initially contacted Li’s family to alert them after he had failed to show up for work.

His family then appealed to the public through social media for information on Li’s whereabouts and filed a police report after he missed a second consecutive day of work.

Although Li’s passport was not with him when the 31-year-old went missing, he would not have required it to enter Macau or mainland China, providing that he had his identity card or China travel permit.

Members of Li’s family had requested entry and exit records from the police to try to determine whether he had left Hong Kong.

“My son is safe now and we have lots of issues to deal with at the moment,” Li’s father said, as cited by the SCMP on Saturday.