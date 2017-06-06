The money supply retreated in April, according to statistics released yesterday by the Monetary Authority of Macao (AMCM), however the share denominated in MOP remained stable compared with the previous month.

The currency in circulation grew 0.7 percent in April. The shares denominated in MOP, HKD, RMB and USD were 31.9 percent, 53 percent, 3.9 percent and 9.1 percent respectively, according to the AMCM.

At the same time, demand deposits dropped 3.4 percent and, subsequently, quasi-monetary liabilities dropped 0.4 percent.

As for resident deposits, they decreased 0.7 percent from the preceding month to MOP529.4 billion, while non-resident deposits fell at a more significant rate of 4.6 percent to MOP260.6 billion. By contrast, public sector deposits within the banking sector increased marginally by 0.2 percent to MOP183.9 billion.

As a result, total deposits within the banking sector dropped 1.6 percent from the previous month to MOP973.9 billion. The shares denominated in MOP, HKD, RMB and USD stood at 2.12 percent, 50.5 percent, 3.6 percent and 22.6 percent respectively.

Meanwhile, domestic loans to the private sector grew 0.5 percent from April to MOP422.3 billion. Of this figure, MOP126 billion was MOP-denominated. External loans rose 2.3 percent to MOP401.8 billion and the MOP share accounted for just 1.8 percent, while HKD, RMB and USD represented 27.1 percent, 10.9 percent and 53.3 percent respectively.

At the end of April, the loan-to-deposit ratio for the resident sector rose to 59.2 percent, from 58.6 percent at the end of March. The ratio for both the resident and non-resident sector grew to 84.6 percent, from 82.1 percent in the previous month.