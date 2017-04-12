Mop1 billion in 2016 | Secretary Rosário says light rail budget is as forecast

In 2016, the government spent MOP1 billion on the Macau Light Rail Transit (LRT) project bringing the bill to a total of MOP9.2 billion, the Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Raimundo do Rosário, said yesterday at a meeting of the Legislative Assembly Follow-up Committee on Land and Public Concession Affairs.

After the meeting, the president of the Committee, lawmaker Ho Ion Sang, informed the media that “the government told us that the cost [of the LRT project] is according to the forecast.” Back in 2011, Rosario estimated the budget for the first phase of the project, which includes the Taipa line and the connection to the transport hub in Barra, to amount to MOP11 billion.

Rosário reassured that the Taipa section will be running in 2019 and reported that the Transportation Infrastructure Office will be extinct in 2018. RM