MSAR’s 17th anniversary | Chui reflects on city’s resilience to economic downturn

A flag-raising ceremony was held Tuesday morning at Golden Lotus Square to celebrate the completion of the Sino-Portuguese handover process 17 years ago.

Chief Executive (CE) Chui Sai On who spoke at the Macau Tower during an official ceremony later in the day, took the occasion to commend how Macau has weathered significant economic changes in recent years, and to thank the Central Government for its role in supporting the MSAR.

Representatives of the government, led by the CE, were accompanied during the Golden Lotus Square ceremony by officials from the Chinese military in addition to residents and visitors. All present were entertained by several performances. Together the gathered individuals honored the handover celebration day and reflected on the city’s changes since 1999.

Following performances at Golden Lotus Square, a reception was hosted at the Macau Tower by the CE, who delivered a speech expressing sentiments on these changes. In particular, he praised the progress that Macau has witnessed since the handover, with specific reference to the apparent recovery from the gaming downturn in the last few months.

“Recently, affected by the complicated external environment, Macau is experiencing deep economic adjustment,” said Chui. “Despite the uncertainties facing the global economy in the coming year, we are still cautiously optimistic about Macau’s economic outlook. We believe Macau will achieve stable economic development in 2017.”

“Thanks to the joint efforts of Macau society, we have succeeded in maintaining overall economic stability this year, and even reversed the downward trend during the latest quarter,” he added.

Aside from a pledge for the government to “review and improve any shortcomings in our work […] and be accountable,” Chui’s speech was notably absent of commentary on the recent allegations of corruption rocking his administration.

When queried by reporters on this matter after the ceremony, the CE said that he wouldn’t comment on the allegations of nepotism concerning Secretary for Administration and Justice, Sonia Chan, and her predecessor, Florinda Chan.

According to public broadcaster TDM, Chui hinted that it would be inappropriate to comment before an investigation into the allegations has begun. Although this comment in itself was revealing, as it implies that there will be an investigation.

“People are concerned about the existence of unfairness and the recruitment procedures based on favoritism,” he said, as cited by TDM. “For my part I support central recruitment where there’s openness and fairness.”

In a statement released later in the day, the Government Information Bureau (GCS) said that Chui is seeking to “set an example of morality and integrity even higher than that required by local laws and regulations.”

With an eye on the coming year in his speech at the Macau Tower, the CE promised to strengthen the rule of law, improve education policies, and reform the public administration. He expressed his gratitude to the Central Government for various policies that came to fruition this year, including the yacht visa scheme between Macau and Zhongshan and the recent scheme to allow registered Macau cars to drive on Hengqin Island.

Chui concluded his speech by professing his love for his country, China, and toasting to the prosperity of Macau, which he says is certain to have “a bright future.”

Celebration not without protests

Not all residents shared Chui’s vision of a prosperous and economically successful MSAR on Tuesday. During the celebration holiday several groups took to the streets demanding greater protection for local workers who they feel are being neglected in favor of non-resident workers. An estimated 600 people marched from Iao Hon to the government headquarters, demanding that the rights and interests of resident workers be protected. Meanwhile, Pearl Horizon pre-buyers staged a protest of their own held outside the office of the site’s developer, Polytec. Protesters called on the government to propose a solution to the ongoing disputes before the Lunar New Year next month.

Leong stresses healthy economy

Comments made by Secretary for Economy and Finance Lionel Leong after the handover reception hosted by the government stressed the stable business environment of the territory and the high employment rate. The secretary said that despite uncertainties in issues related to Macau’s economy, the outlook remained positive. He added that issues relating to the livelihood of Macau residents would continue to be a top priority of the government. Separately, Leong informed that a government decision on whether to renew the contract of the Macau (Yat Yuen) Canidrome would be settled prior to July 20, 2018.