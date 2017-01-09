Music | CCM to host London Symphony Orchestra

The London Symphony Orchestra will perform in the Grand Auditorium of the Macau Cultural Center (CCM) on March 1. Tickets for the one-night event became available yesterday at CCM’s box office and Macau Ticketing Network outlets.

Led by celebrated British conductor Daniel Harding, CCM said the concert will offer refined interpretations of Sibelius’ “enigmatic yet ethereal” Seventh Symphony and of Rachmaninov’s passionate Second Symphony.

In a pre-performance session, CCM will share in-depth views on the program and the orchestra. The talk will be conducted in Cantonese and will take place in CCM’s conference room an hour before the performance. Admission is free.

For over a century, the London Symphony Orchestra has built a worldwide reputation of refinement in both live concerts and recordings. Founded in 1904, the orchestra was ranked fourth best in the world by Gramophone magazine.

The London Symphony Orchestra performs about 140 concerts a year in the U.K. and abroad, often leaving its home base at London’s Barbican Centre to tour international concert halls and festivals.

The orchestra has longstanding relationships with some of the world’s top musicians, having played with acclaimed stars like Daniel Barenboim, Martha Argerich and Anne-Sophie Mutter, among many others.

The London Symphony Orchestra was also chosen as the official orchestra of the London 2012 Olympic Games.