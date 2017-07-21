Music | Chinese Orchestra’s season closing concert to be held tonight

The Macao Chinese Orchestra will present the closing concert for the 2016-2017 season, titled “Encounter with Chinese Music”, tonight at the Dom Pedro V Theatre.

The concert will be conducted by national class one conductor, Pang Ka Pang. The orchestra will perform a number of pieces, including “Spring Festival Overture,” which showcases the warm and joyful scenes in the Spring Festival, “Babbling Book, Dance of Golden Snake,” a famous folk song from Yunan Province that uses percussion highlights to create a festive atmosphere, and “Silk Road,” which integrates various musical styles such as flamenco, tango and tap dance.

In addition, the concert will feature a pipa (Chinese four- stringed instrument) solo titled “A Moonlit Night on the Spring River” by the orchestra’s youngest musician, Deng Le. The piece describes a moonlit night on the Spring River and the exotic scenery of a water village in Jiangnan. The concert will also present a Guangdong gaohu (Chinese bowed string instrument) solo titled “Sorrow of Twin Stars” by Cai Feng and a Zhongruan concerto titled “Blossom” by Lin Jie.

According to a statement from the Cultural Affairs Bureau, the season’s closing concert presents an exquisite folk music performance to let the audience experience the artistic conception of the pieces and memories of youth through music.

The concert will also open the upcoming 2017-2018 concert season, with the theme “30 Years of Excellence with Everlasting Classics.”