Music | London Symphony thrills local audience

The Macau Cultural Centre (CCM), presented a concert by the London Symphony Orchestra (LSO), which is ranked fourth best in the world according to Gramophone magazine. CCM issued a press release stating that yesterday’s concert was attended by a full-house audience.

Led by principal guest conductor Daniel Harding, the LSO first presented Jean Sibelius’ Seventh Symphony, followed by Sergei Rachmaninov’s Second Symphony.

Founded in 1904, the LSO has built a longstanding reputation of excellence both at home and abroad, attracting brilliant musicians of diverse nationalities. The orchestra performs about 140 concerts each year domestically and abroad, often leaving its home base at London’s Barbican Centre to tour at international leading concert halls and festivals.