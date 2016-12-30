Negligence results in blaze that destroys 90 motorcycles

The Judiciary Police (PJ) informed that they have concluded the investigation of the blaze that affected over 100 vehicles (destroying about 90 of them) and various properties in the Areia Preta neighborhood as an act of negligence.

According to information shared by a PJ representative during the crime scene reconstruction held on the site Wednesday night, the suspect was identified through footage from surveillance cameras that showed a man arriving at the site 10 minutes before the fire’s commencement.

In the footage, the suspect is seen urinating and throwing a still-lit cigarette to the floor, which, according to the investigation, ignited the fire.

According to the PJ, the fact that there was an intense wind at the time of the incident contributed to the severity of the fire.

When questioned by the PJ, the man admitted to being at the site but claimed he did not start the fire.

The PJ concluded the investigation and according to the evidence, decided to charge the individual with negligence.

The suspect was presented yesterday to the Public Prosecutions Office (MP). RM