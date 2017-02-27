New iAOHiN gallery showcases Polish, Baltic amber

A new Gallery, located on the corner of Lilau Square near the Mandarin’s House, opened its doors yesterday. The gallery showcases amber jewelry hailing from Poland, the Baltic area and Mexico, according to organizers.

Nancy Chui, the founding director of a Hong Kong-based company that seeks to promote the use of amber in jewelry across the Asia-Pacific region, collaborated with iAOHiN organizers to launch the store.

She told the Times that although amber is generally popular in Asia, it is rarely used in design across the region.

Through Chui’s work with the Hong Kong Design Institute, she hopes “to promote amber [in both Hong Kong and Macau] so jewelry students and locals can start to use it in their work.”

“We are here with the purpose of bringing amber knowledge to Macau,” added Chui.

Chui’s company, Amberozia Limited, currently operates four retail shops in Hong Kong. iAOHiN Amber Gallery is its first foray into the MSAR.

The company aspires to be the Asia-Pacific region’s leading amber specialist.