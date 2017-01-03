New Year’s message | Chui recalls region’s achievements in 2016

Chief Executive Chui Sai On delivered his New Year message on Saturday, noting that the MSAR would continue to give priority to policies concerning economic development, enhancement of social wellbeing and lawful and effective administration.

Under a plan approved by the Central Government, Macau will have opportunities to make further contributions to China’s development of the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st-Century Maritime Silk Road, Chui said.

To coordinate that work, the government has established a committee, led by the Chief Executive’s Office, to find ways to boost cooperation with other countries and neighboring areas.

In particular, with mainland’s Guangdong and Fujian provinces – covered by the “Belt and Road” initiative; and to link to national strategies the SAR development goals such as being a commercial and trade cooperation service platform between China and Portuguese-speaking countries.

Reviewing 2016’s achievements, Chui claimed that the region has been able to maintain its economic stability, its strong fiscal reserves and its high rate of employment, in a period of economic adjustment.

Chui highlighted that the local government had formulated the region’s first-ever Five-Year Development Plan, a blueprint for the city’s socio-economic development spanning the period between 2016 to 2020 inclusive.

The Plan also aims to better align the MSAR with the country’s 13th Five-Year Plan.

Chui also stated that in October, the local government successfully held the 5th Ministerial Conference of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Macau), which was attended by Premier Li Keqiang.