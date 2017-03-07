NPC delegates: Kim Jong who?

Some Macau legislators and deputies to the National People’s Congress in Beijing have little or no knowledge of the half- brother of North Korea’s leader, who resided in the region.

Kim Jong Nam was about to board a plane to Macau when he was murdered at Kuala Lumpur’s airport.

Macau delegates were also unwilling to say whether Kim’s family was still in Macau or are under police protection, Reuters reported.

José Chui, a cousin of Chief Executive Chui Sai On, was asked about the whereabouts of Kim’s family. He said that he did not understand the question and walked away.

Asked later in English whether Kim’s family was still in Macau, Chui claimed he did not know.

“I have no idea […] I read (about it) in the newspaper, but I have no information from my sources. I don’t think I’m in a position to give you any details,” said Chui.

Lionel Leong, secretary of Economy and Finance, was also questioned but declined to comment.

Lu Bo, president of Chinese-language paper Macao Daily News, stated that he knew nothing of the case and even added, “I’m not interested in it.”