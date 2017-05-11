NPC head praises Hengqin campus

Before departing to Beijing, Zhang Dejiang, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, visited the University of Macau (UM). During yesterday’s morning visit, Zhang said that UM’s new campus, which covers approximately one square kilometer, is a testament to the combined support of the central and SAR government to higher education development in Macau.

Accompanied by the Chief Executive Chui Sai On, Zhang was received at UM by several local figures, including Lam Kam Seng, chair of the UM University Council and Wei Zhao, rector of UM. Lam told Zhang about the university’s campus design, master plan, educational philosophy, and achievements in scientific research.

According to a statement issued by UM, Zhang used the term ‘very good’ to praise UM’s campus and development. He said that the SAR government has invested a lot of resources in facilities so that it could develop rapidly in recent years and become one of the top universities in China and the world.

The Rector of Keang Peng School, the rector of Macao Polytechnic Institute, a professor from the University of Macau, a teacher from Hong Kong Middle School, and representatives of UM’s student union had a chance to talk to Zhang during his visit to UM, expressing their opinions mostly about what had been said in Macau including the enhancement of Macau’s human resource competencies, and the exchange between mainland and Macau students.

During his speech at the airport, the head of the Central Government Liaison Office in Macau, Wang Zhi Min, described Zhang’s visit to the Hengqin campus

“[Zhang] encouraged the mass educators to remember their holy mission, to insist on perpetuating an accurate educational direction, to let Love the Country, Love Macau values become the youth’s mainstream ideology,” said Wang, adding that “[Zhang] encouraged the students to set up ambitions that serve the country, […] and to be the successors and constructors of the One Country, Two Systems policy.”