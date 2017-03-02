Nursing school construction to start before July

Yesterday morning, the Infrastructure Development Office (GDI) began accepting bids for public tenders for the construction of the city’s future nursing school which will form part of the Macau’s Island Medical Complex. GDI received a total of 11 bids from companies including China State Construction Engineering Corp and Companhia de Construção & Engenharia Shing Lung, Limitada.

The nursing school will occupy an area of approximately 3,000 square meters and consist of 16 floors.

In addition, three new underground floors will also be constructed, which will primarily be used for parking lots. On the other 16 floors, facilities will be created for teaching, offices, dormitories for lecturers and students, along with an activity center.

According to Kinic Leong Kam Long, a civil engineer at GDI, the fundamental construction of the building was completed last year. Remaining construction work mainly involves excavation to develop underground facilities, along with construction of the superstructure.

According to Leong, the maximum expected construction period is 850 working days, of which a maximum of 380 days will be allocated for constructing the basement areas.

A maximum of 200 workings days is allowed for building procedures from the ground to the top floor.

Leong noted that construction on the project is expected to commence within the first half of this year.

The nursing school will be located on reclaimed land east of Estrada do Istmo, in Cotai, near the Seac Pai Van Reservoir.

GDI has set four bid evaluation criteria by which it will choose the construction company. Project cost, construction period, working plan, and construction quality will correspond to 50, 10, 18, and 22 percent, respectively, of the selection process.

Two years ago, the Health Bureau stated that completion of the hospital complex might be delayed as the initial designs for the project have been altered in order to add more beds and increase the number of operating theaters. The project is likely to face delays due to the complexity of the new design and planned infrastructure.