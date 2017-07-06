Online test for aspiring doctors in HK

The United Kingdom’s Royal Society of Medicine (RSM), the Medic Portal and the British education group, ASIS, are launching a 90-minute online test titled, “Fit to be a doctor?” for students aged 14 to 18 who are considering medicine as a career. It will be launched on July 11 at 2 p.m. at the British Consulate in Hong Kong.

The test is designed to educate the next generation of doctors on the requirements and procedures for gaining entry to medical schools across the world. It will be available at test centers led by Amber Education across Hong Kong.

Developers of the test believe it is the first of its kind on the market, as it will give aspiring medical students practical guidance on what they need to do to improve their odds in the highly competitive application processes for medical careers.

Commenting on the launch, Chairman of ASIS, David Boddy, stated, “This is the first in a series of careers tests specifically aimed at helping young people understand with far more clarity the requirements of the professions they are entering. This [test] provides them with an invaluable insight into their potential future career path.”

He said that Hong Kong had been chosen as the launch venue because of the quality of its students and their options to study medicine in Europe, the USA and China.