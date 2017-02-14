Overseas association to focus on China strategy

The Association of Returned Overseas Chinese Macau has listed as one of its working strategies the closer connection of Macau to China’s One Belt One Road initiative, according to the president of the association, Liu Yiliang, who unveiled the information during an association dinner with local media last Friday.

In 2016, the association invited overseas Chinese leaders from more than 10 countries and regions to come to Macau, where they discussed the promotion of economy and trade communication and cooperation among overseas Chinese businessmen and enterprises with Macau and Mainland commercial industries.

Moreover, the association organizes forums, seminars, workshops and outbound visits to unify overseas Chinese in contributing to the aforementioned Chinese strategy.

Last year, more than 50 companies from Indonesia visited Macau to participate in the city’s Guangdong & Macao Branded Products Fair, as remarked by Liu.

The Association of Returned Overseas Chinese Macau was established in June, 1986. It has now become an organization with overseas Chinese members coming from around 60 countries. JZ