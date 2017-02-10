‘Pan-democrats’ to present three separate lists to AL

The New Macau Association (ANM) and lawmakers Ng Kuok Cheong and Au Kam San will most probably run in this years’ Legislative Assembly (AL) elections on three separate lists, Au Kam San told Tribuna de Macau (JTM).

Au previously left ANM due to internal differences of opinion with the current leaders and created with Ng the Macau Community Development Initiative (MCDI) that was, at the time of its creation, said not to have electoral purposes.

The lawmaker remarked that he expects Ng and the ANM to form three separate lists, hoping also to count on his own list with some “new blood” in resemblance to what happened in 2013, being still uncertain if he intends to invite some of the members of ANM to be a part of it.

As for ANM itself, the president Scott Chiang has also for some time admitted that the association would run for the AL with its own list but has not yet disclosed who will be listed.

“I will support the most suitable person to head the list of the ANM,” said Chiang to JTM, adding that within ANM “there isn’t a sense of hierarchy established [among the three leaders].”

Rising as a possibility to integrate one of the three “pan-democrat” lists is also the former lawmaker Paul Chan Wai-chi, who has already expressed his interest in going back to the lawmaking life after having lost his seat earned in 2009 when running as the number two on Ng’s list in 2013.