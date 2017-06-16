Paulo Chan not worried about casino security threats

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of yesterday’s ceremony, the director of the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (DICJ), Paulo Martins Chan, said he is not worried about security threats to the city’s casinos.

“They [the gaming operators] will collaborate with the DICJ, as well as the Judiciary Police [PJ], and last Monday they already submitted the reports about their present security situation, and we will analyze all these reports. the PJ will look at these reports from a technical point of view and afterwards, we will have a meeting with the six operators again and see what we can do, and what should be improved,” said Chan.

Chan said the gaming operators will meet the PJ and theDICJ again “very soon.”

“More security measures, more communication between the operators and the PJ will be arranged in order to strengthen local casinos’ security.”

“According to police evaluation, we are still in a relatively low-risk situation, so we don’t believe that […] we have a high risk. Our customers are still welcome to [visit] Macau to relax and enjoy the atmosphere,” said Chan.