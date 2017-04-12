Pearl Horizon buyers seek help from Social Welfare Bureau

A group of residents affected by the Pearl Horizon case went to the Social Welfare Bureau (IAS) yesterday morning to voice their problems and request assistance.

Workers from the bureau have received and heard their requests and provided them with information on the kind of assistance and support that the IAS can provide, a statement from the bureau informed.

The IAS appealed to people within Macau who feel that their mental health is suffering to the point where it is preventing them from approaching life’s problems “in a rational manner,” to seek help.

The IAS also informed that, “if necessary, IAS staff will be able to meet with their representatives in the hope to provide support services in a timely manner through an in-depth dialogue and an overall assessment of the real needs of the applicants. RM