Peruvian university discusses cooperation with local counterparts

The Macao Association for the Promotion of Exchange between Asia-Pacific and Latin America (MAPEAL) organized a visit of the delegation from the Peruvian University, San Ignacio University (USIL) to two universities in Macau yesterday.

The delegation was accompanied by Gonzalo Talavera-Alvarez, deputy Consul-General of Peru in Hong Kong and Macau for this first “promotion of academic exchange” visit.

The delegation’s visit started at the Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST), during which time the two universities discussed issues for future cooperation and student exchange, according to a statement issued by MAPEAL.

Ramiro Salas Bravo of USIL stated that they were seeking suitable partners around the world for cooperation on different levels.

The delegation was also given a special tour of the MUST’s State Key Laboratory of Quality Research in Chinese Medicine.

According to the statement, the Peruvian delegation showed interest in the lab’s research and courses of Chinese Medicine.

The delegates also proceeded to the Institute for Tourism Studies (IFT) campus in Taipa for a guided campus tour. The tour showcased different teaching facilities such as mock hotel rooms, restaurant simulation classrooms for Western and Chinese restaurants, training rooms for creative art and make-up art.

During the visit, the delegation conducted discussions with Fanny Vong, president of IFT, about student exchange programs and long-term cooperation between the two institutes.

USIL is a part of the San Ignacio de Loyola Education Corporation.

The corporation also has operations in the United States, Paraguay and China, as well as agreements with more than 220 strategic partners in the Americas, Asia, Europe and Oceania.