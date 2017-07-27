Photo exhibition aiming to promote societal inclusion

A photo exhibition that aims to raise social awareness about the underprivileged and disabled community in Macau and around the globe kicked off yesterday at the Taipa Houses Museum. Following the Asian premier of the “11 Million Reasons” exhibition in Hong Kong last year, the collection is debuting in Macau.

Presented by the Taipa Village Cultural Association in partnership with the British Council and the Macao Digital Photography Association, the exhibition features a total of 40 photographs divided into three sections.

“11 Million Reasons” is a part of the collective photography exhibition of the Taipa Village Cultural Association’s “Dream with Love” campaign.

“11 Million Reasons,” was conceptualized by UK organization for community dance, “People Dancing,” and presented by the British Council.

The UK collection was inspired by iconic dance moments from classic films. With 20 powerful and emotive images, the collection offers a different perspective on disability and dance.

The exhibition brings the visual and perfuming arts together into a dialogue that aims to create a greater awareness to lead towards social inclusion.

During a media preview, Anthony Chan, head of Arts and Creative Industries of the British Council, explained the reasoning behind the exhibition title, noting that when it was initially conceptualized in 2014, the UK had 11.6 million disabled people in its country.

Thus, the exhibition aims to present the physically disabled and impaired to the public through a series of photographs.

The images recreated the highlights of 20 classical films including Singing in the Rain, The Sound of Music, Grease and Billy Elliot.

“The photos are a manifestation of courage and strength. We’re looking at people with different disabilities, but actually they can be heroes of circumstances as well,” said Chan.

“11 Million Reasons” offers a different perspective on disability and dance, as the subject of the images are mostly dance professionals.

According to Chan, the exhibition hopes to provide a platform for its audience to discuss inclusion, diversion and acuity, and to change the perception of people who have different abilities. It hopes to foster awareness of how people with disabilities can work and be integrated in the community.

“It’s not just about the artwork, it’s about how we create the dialogue and address the social issue,” Chan reiterated.

The “Dream with Love” campaign consists of a series of art-related events and activities set against the cultural backdrop of Taipa Village, presented by the local association.

“11 Million Reasons” is complemented by a Macau photography series consisting of “The Harmony Collection” and “The Dream Collection,” which show the genuine face of disability through art.

The “Harmony Collection” features ten images that reflect the care and attention shown by volunteers to children and teenager with disabilities during an event organized by the Taipa Village Cultural Association.

Another ten images taken by members of the Macau Deaf Association under the technical guidance of the Macao Digital Photography Association is also showcased at the exhibition.

Titled “The Dream Collection,” the photos were developed around the theme of “The World in My Eye,” which aims to communicate the positive message that physical constraints do not affect personal ability.

Pamela Chan, director of the local association’s executive board, said to the Times that art is the best way to promote social inclusion to the public.

“We hope to increase social awareness about the needy. We think a lot of people don’t have this mindset, which is why we want to use music and art to approach the local community,” explained Chan.

“Since there is beauty and audacity in art, [then] we can create social awareness [through this exhibition],” she concluded.

According to organizers, the campaign is centered on the keynote “Art in Unity.”

Sponsored by the Macao Foundation, the exhibition will be held until August 31at the Taipa Houses-Museum – Exhibitions Gallery.