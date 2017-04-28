PJ arrests parents of newborn found near trash collection point

The Judiciary Police (PJ) have identified the parents of a newborn baby boy found near a trash collection point located at the junction of Avenida do Dr Francisco Vieira Machado with Travessa 1º de Maio on Areia Preta, a PJ spokesperson told the Times.

According to the information from PJ, both the father and mother of the newborn are non-resident workers and employees of a local restaurant.

The father is a married Filipino national (30) with a nine-year-old daughter, while the mother is a divorced Indonesian (25) with a six- year-old daughter.

Both parents have been arrested and will be charged under article 135 of the Macau Penal Code, which, carries a sentence of imprisonment from two to five years.

The baby was found in the early hours of the morning on Wednesday by employees of the trash collection company inside a blue backpack and wrapped in towels.

Upon being sent to the public hospital (CHCSJ) for a medical check-up, the newborn showed no signs of life-threatening conditions and was transferred to a pediatric ward where he remains in a stable condition. RM