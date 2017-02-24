Pop Up Canada event held for second year

Pop Up Canada, a two-day promotional event organized by the Consulate General of Canada in Hong Kong and Macau, was held on Wednesday and yesterday in the territory for the second consecutive year this week. The event seeks to promote investment, visitation and education opportunities between Canada and Macau.

“Macau is a promising market for Canadian products and services and cultural and academic exchanges,” said Secretary for Administration and Justice Sonia Chan speaking at the event, according to a press release from the organizers. “The rising imports from Canada to Macau reflect the existence of a bounty of business opportunities in this region.”

This year, Canada will celebrate 150 years since the passage of the British North American Act, which established the country as a self-governing entity.

Chan also commended the Canadian people for their contributions to science, which include the discovery of insulin to treat diabetes in 1922, and the discovery of stem cells in 1963. She said Canada “ranks among the highest in international measurements of government,” including government transparency, civil liberties, economic freedom and quality of education.

The MSAR shares a history of educational exchange with Canada, and is home to a sizeable Canadian population. The International School of Macau employs several teachers from Canada, while the first chief executive of Macau, Edmund Ho, studied there.