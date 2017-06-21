Portuguese association opens solidarity account for wildfire tragedy

Portuguese association Casa de Portugal (House of Portugal) announced that it has opened a bank account at the BNU to collect donations for victims of the forest fires in central Portugal (Pedrogão Grande), which killed at least 62 people. Many victims were trapped in their cars while attempting to flee from the flames that had spread to the roads.

Association president Amélia António told Radio Macau that the new account will enable those who want to help to do so directly from Macau.

“Casa de Portugal deeply regrets and is appalled by what happened. The account that was opened at BNU for assistance is what we can do from a distance to express the solidarity of all of us who are far away but who feel the tragedy that is happening in Portugal,” she said.

Interested parties can send contributions to BNU account number 9014444997.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Chui Sai On also expressed his condolences and deep sadness over the loss of lives. He also expressed his solidarity with those who continue to fight the wildfire.

In a letter to Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa on Monday, Chui said, “I am shocked by the many lives claimed by the devastating fires that hit the Pedrogão Grande region of Portugal.”

“I believe that under your leadership, Mr President, the Portuguese people will be able to face this particularly difficult moment and overcome this dramatic situation.”

SCMM donates mop 1.7 million to tragedy victims

The Macau Holy House of Mercy (SCMM) has donated EUR200,000 (MOP1.7 million) to victims of the Pedrógão Grande tragedy. SCMM said in a statement yesterday that the donation was sent to the Portuguese General Union of Holy Houses of Mercy. According to SCMM, the donation should be used to “support the victims and the rehabilitation efforts.”