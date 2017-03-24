Portuguese Secretary of State visits Macau

The Portuguese Secretary of State for the Portuguese Communities, José Luís Carneiro, held a meeting in Macau with representatives from several organizations, including the Consulate General of Portugal in Macau and Hong Kong, the Investment and Foreign Trade (AICEP) Portugal Global organization and Banco Nacional Ultramarino S.A. (BNU).

The meeting was scheduled as Carneiro is making an official visit to Macau and Hong Kong.

According to a press release issued by BNU, the bank’s chief executive officer, Pedro Cardoso, highlighted in his welcome speech the role played by BNU in Macau among the various communities living in the territory, in which the Portuguese community continues to stand out.

The Portuguese state official pointed out that his visit to Macau had the purpose, among others, of identifying the capacity of consular services to respond to the economic, cultural, social and linguistic structures in Macau. He said that he was also visiting to establish cooperation agreements, such as the one with Macau Polytechnic Institute.