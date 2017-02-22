Portuguese tourism congress in Macau

Macau will host the 43rd National Congress of the Portuguese Association of Travel and Tourism Agencies (APAVT) from November 23 to 27, with the support of the Macau Government Tourism Office (MGTO).

The organizers estimate that around 500 tourism professionals from the Portuguese market, mainly tour operators and travel agents, will attend the event.

MGTO director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes said the event would reinforce the Office’s promotional strategy and increase international visitor arrivals.

According to a statement released by the MGTO, Fernandes said that the bureau would cooperate with the APAVT to organize an event that is more enhanced than previous editions held in the region.

APAVT president Pedro Costa Ferreira is pleased that they had the option of holding the Congress outside of Portugal. “The announcement of this decision is a great joy to all of us, with a fundamental implication – the fact that the economic landscape and the momentum of demand in Portugal is now more positive and confident,” said Ferreira.

“The choice of Macau […] improves conditions for drawing the interest of our tour operators and travel agents, and through them our national clients.”

MGTO and APAVT have a close and long-running relationship. Macau has hosted four of the association’s congresses in the past, most recently in 2008.