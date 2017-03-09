Proposal to allow SAR’s residents’ Guangdong residency

Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) member, Chi Fulin, said that Guangdong should allow Hong Kong and Macau residents to be admitted into a Guangdong hukou (a record in a government system of household registration required by law in mainland China), according to a report by Wen Wei Po.

In doing so, Hong Kong and Macau’s people would be given the possibility of enjoying Guangdong’s education and healthcare as well as other public services.

Chi also called on Guangdong to encourage the SAR’s innovative people to start entrepreneurship projects in the province.

Chi thinks that China should speed up the economic integration of the Guangdong-Hong Kong- Macau area. According to Chi, this specific economic integration consists of implementing an international standard free trade policy, whereby the three regions can achieve free movement of capital, cargo and information.

Chi, who serves as head of the China Institute for Reform and Development, voiced these suggestions towards Macau and Hong Kong and towards the country as well.

China’s Hu Kou system has two statuses listed on each person’s hukou, specifically rural and urban residency statuses.

Chi proposed the country to cancel the two different statuses and replace them with a unified national residency system before 2020.

Chi said that China should not just make minor changes over its hukou system. He hopes that by 2020, the Chinese nationals’ ID card number can become the only necessary identification document.