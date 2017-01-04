Protest against increased penalties over illegally parked vehicles

Lawmaker José Pereira Coutinho and several local residents held a press conference yesterday at the Macau Civil Servants Association (ATFPM) to complain about a recent decision by the government that greatly increases penalties for those who do not park their vehicles according to the law.

The Transport Bureau (DSAT) released a statement last Saturday informing the public about said changes. The new regulation was additionally published in the Official Gazette. The policy came into effect on the first day of January.

Pereira Coutinho, who is also ATFPM president, criticized the government for giving Macau residents such a significant change in the New Year with such little advance warning.

The lawmaker further noted that the growth of salaries over the past 17 years does not even correspond to the inflation rate.

Coutinho claimed that the public are forced to use their private vehicles because they would not otherwise be on time getting their children to school or arriving at work themselves due to Macau’s poor public transportation network. He also revealed that some residents have already applied to the Civic and Municipal Bureau (IACM) to organize a demonstration next Sunday, marching from Tap Seac Square to the government headquarters in order to show their unhappiness with the new policy while also calling on the government to rescind the regulation.

Male resident Lei Kit Meng, one of the press conference organizers, said that “the government not only does not help with the residents’ difficulties, but is hurting the citizens greatly.” Lei encouraged the public to join their demonstration next Sunday for “ourselves, and for the next generation.”

Leong Veng Chai, who was elected lawmaker on the same ticket as Coutinho, remarked upon the controversial timing of the government’s policy announcement, pointing out that the regulation had been signed in early December of last year.

However, despite the time of its signing, the announcement of the change was only made on New Year’s Eve. Leong stated his belief that the government did not announce it earlier out of hope the public would accept the new reality before any discussion about it could occur.

“[The government] does not dare to announce it at one time, and the government’s public relations [job] failed completely, […] Macau residents just sit accepting everything,” said Leong.

Regarding the demonstration, Coutinho remarked that it was proposed by some of the residents themselves, and that he suggested that regardless of whether or not they own a private vehicle, residents should join the demonstration.

Previously mentioned resident Lei Ki Meng added that if the demonstration cannot lead to the withdrawal of the policy, he and those who initiated the demonstration will take further steps. However, Lei admitted that no detailed plans regarding these next steps have been made.