Public bus drivers complain over aggressive passenger behavior

A Transmac drivers’ association published a statement in the Chinese-language newspaper Macao Daily News complaining of passengers’ aggressive behavior, which has resulted in at least nine cases of drivers being attacked.
According to local media, the association said in an advertisement published in the Chinese newspaper that a Transmac driver was recently attacked by a passenger who first splashed a liquid at him before getting off the bus. The driver got off the bus too, but the passenger hit him, breaking his nose. Transmac’s deputy general manager, Kuan Weng Kai, told The Macau Post Daily that the driver underwent surgery at the public hospital, while the passenger was referred to a police station nearby.
He urged passengers not to vent anger at drivers over bus frequency issues, since these matters are decided by the government and not by bus operators.
A spokesperson for the Transmac drivers’ association told newspaper Ponto Final that they will not be filing complaints over offenses to physical integrity, as these matters are usually solved within the company.
Lawmaker Lei Cheng I, from the labor sector, told Ponto Final that cases of passengers attacking bus drivers are related to an increasing number of people using public transportation in recent years. “Overcrowded buses have prompted passengers’ upheaval and discontent,” she said. The lawmaker added that the increasing number of non-resident workers has harmed Macau’s public transportation service quality.
Bus operator TCM also revealed that it has recorded three cases of passengers who have attacked their staff, newspaper Tribuna de Macau reported. A spokesperson for the bus operator said that they file complaints to Macau’s police forces whenever there’s a case of assault against its drivers. They have also launched training programs to help drivers manage passengers’ behavior.
2 Comments
I think its just an attitude problem with the passenger within the driver or the passenger
Sir
I am a tourist in your great city and on Wednesday, October 12th evening near the Lisbona Hotel, I boarded the #10b Bus, and the driver decided to drive off, similar to a Grand Prix driver. As I was carrying 2 cases his reckless behaviour caused me to fall injuring my ribs and back from the impact with the floor and raised area inside the bus, as I don’t understand the Chinese language I could not understand what he “the driver” was saying ,but from what I got from his heated conservation on the bus he did not appear to care. I cannot thank enough that young woman who challenged the driver profusely on my behalf Thank you, unknown lady, for your concern
I would not wish that the driver should be dismissed, but at the same time he should be required to sit his driving test again with a course in human relations included “I would hate to think of him getting a job carting livestock Eg Cattle sheep etc” as he would surely kill half his load every time.
I know that I should have called the police and went to the hospital, but not been a litigious type of bloke, I came here for a holiday not to be injured on public transport due, to another persons lack of care
Driver, I do not wish to thank you for the pain, that I have suffered since thank you for ruining a nice holiday.
I can see from your article regarding patrons attacking bus personnel, well that driver came pretty close but then one may question his training and indeed supervision
Thank you for reading this; hopefully, it may lead to more caring bus drivers and may even save a person’s life.
[Edited for typos]