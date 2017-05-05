Public housing development under tender

The public housing development at the Rua Central de Toi San has been reopened for public tender after a four-year halt. The 34-story building will comprise 510 units for the elderly, 60 fewer than originally planned.

Last week, the government received 11 bids offering MOP503 million to MOP678 million to construct the project.

The housing development will occupy an area of 3,000 square meter and will include social housing for the elderly, as well as public parking lots and other facilities.

The development was previously designed with a three-story underground parking lot. The design has since been revised to include approximately 220 private parking spaces for vehicles and motorbikes.

The housing units will consist of 280 studios and 230 one-bedroom apartments.

According to the Infrastructure Development Office (GDI), the development’s maximum construction period is 125 working days, and construction will commence by the end of this year.

Construction was supposed to begin in 2012.