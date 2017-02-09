Public Library launches new catalogue search system

The Macau Public Library has launched “Enterprise”, an updated catalogue search system with new functions and a more user-friendly design, according to a press release issued by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC). Readers will be able to use the system for book renewals and reservations, as well as the management of personal reading lists.

The new system is also more efficient as it features the same reservation service for books on shelf and books in a specific library.

Readers may log in to their library accounts to view details of their borrowed items, including their borrowing history and overdue fines.

Borrowing history details include the book titles, the author and the borrowing and return dates. Details of overdue fines include the library fine records of the borrowing due date.

Readers can also create their own reading list and save the book information in the newly launched system.

In addition to the General Mode, “Enterprise” also features an ADA Mode (Accessibility Mode) for residents who require reading assistance while using library computers.