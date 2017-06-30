From the publishers’ desk | Ten years with you for you

Macau Daily Times enters its 10th year of publication. We take the opportunity to thank our readers, advertisers, partners, and friends for your constant support. Without you, this endeavor would not have been possible.

It has been a real honor and pleasure to put this daily newspaper on the stands every day, and always striving to improve the quality and the scope of our mission to inform and serve as a communication channel for the readers that cannot command the two official languages of Macau. That was the purpose from day one. In ten years, we stand as a purely commercial operation as we come to understand that English is indeed the third ‘official’ language spoken by hundreds of thousands of citizens and written in print on zillions of legal-binding contracts in this city we care for.

Macau’s ambition to be an International Tourism Destination makes no sense without a good and wider proficiency in the English language. Without that, no international endeavor can bear that distinction. Kowie Geldenhuys