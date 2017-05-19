Real Estate Matters | The Best Places to Live in Macau – 2017 – Part IV

Welcome back to the fourth part of our article on the most popular places to live in Macau for expatriates.

Of course there will always be pros and cons in any property and location, so its good to know what is essential and what is desirable to make it a good choice for you.

Last week we highlighted Nova City, Ocean Gardens and Supreme Flower City and all are situated in Taipa.

This week we will take a look at the historic and quaint areas of Old Taipa, St Paul’s in Macau and Houston Court in Coloane Village. We also touch on areas that are new and developing.

Old Taipa – Va Nam, Va Fat, Nam Long

Area: Old Taipa, low-rise residential buildings that are quaint and historic. The area is under going some renovations.

Amenities: Walking distance to restaurants, shops, banks, medical care, cafes. Bus Stops are walking distance. All the convenience of Taipa on the doorstep.

Building facilities: Usually none and stairs rather than lift and this is reflected in the reasonable rental prices.

Property features: Characterful open living area apartments and Studios. Offers the opportunity to live among the local community.

Rental prices: Budget / Mid-

range.

Advantages: Excellent location.

Drawbacks: No club facility and older communal areas, noisy tourists.

The Heritage Area (St Paul’s Ruins), Macau

Area: Macau, near to St Malo Square.

Amenities: Walking distance to Ruins of St Pauls, local furniture shops, fast food restaurants, museum, banks, high street shops and the main Post Office. Tourist shops and facilities are also nearby.

Building facilities: None but this is reflected in the relatively reasonable rental prices. Stairs rather than lifts are a feature in these older buildings.

Property features: Characterful open living area apartments often recently renovated.

Rental prices: Budget.

Advantages: You are already in the centre of everything.

Drawbacks: Getting out of the centre of everything.

Coloane Village – Houston Court

Area: Old Village Coloane, pretty and historic. Low-rise – only three stories high.

Amenities: Walking distance to restaurants, local grocers, banks, medical center, Post Office and bakeries. Bus Stops are walking distance. Local walks and beaches are also easily accessed.

Building facilities: None but this is reflected in the relatively reasonable rental prices. There is a roof terrace for the use of the residents.

Property features: Characterful open living area apartments.

Rental prices: Budget / Mid-

range.

Advantages: The village life and local shops.

Drawbacks: Parking and Egg tarts accessible enough to ruin any diet.

If you would like further information on these properties or a copy of the information mailed to you in .pdf format, please email me at Juliet@JMLProperty.com and we will be happy to send you the information.

Juliet Risdon is a Director of JML Property and a property investor.

Having been established in 1994, JML Property offers investment property & homes. It specializes in managing properties for owners and investors, and providing attractive and comfortable homes for tenants.

www.JMLProperty.com

info@JMLProperty.com