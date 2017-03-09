Region’s travel alert system takes effect

The region’s Travel Alert System, approved and published via Chief Executive Order number 26/2017, took effect this week.

The objective of establishing a Travel Alert System is to allow an accessible and timely dissemination of information about crisis situations, emergencies or catastrophes affecting different parts of the world.

The Travel Alert System covers 77 travel destinations categorized in three different levels and identified by the numbers 1, 2, and 3.

Based on situations including but not limited to new types of terrorism, adverse weather conditions, security issues, political conflicts or issues related to public health, the Tourism Crisis Management Office (GGCT) issues Travel Alert – Level 1 to five countries and Level 2 to two countries.

Belgium, France, Israel, Nepal and Tunisia are currently listed at Level 1 on the GGCT’s website. The office encouraged the public to exercise caution when traveling to these destinations, as there is an imminent threat to personal safety.

Egypt and Turkey are listed at Level 2. GGCT stated that the threat to personal safety is elevated, noting, “it is suggested to avoid non-essential travel to these destinations.”

With the implementation of the Travel Alert System, the GGCT advised Macau residents to purchase comprehensive travel insurance before travelling, meaning a coverage option that acknowledges the MSAR Travel Alert System and provides international emergency medical evacuation coverage.

In a statement issued by the office, travelers are encouraged to verify with their insurers any doubts regarding the terms and conditions of their insurance coverage.

GGCT reminds that the Travel Alert System merely serves as an indicator of the emergency status in order to raise the awareness of each individual’s need for self-protection. It does not constitute any form safety guarantee.

The Travel Alert System is not prohibitive in nature. Rather, it is up to individuals to decide or adjust their travel plans according to the information provided.