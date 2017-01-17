Report claims Macau could merge with Zhuhai, Shenzhen

Macau, Zhuhai, and their neighboring regions will steadily merge into a “big Macau,” according to a report by Hong Kong TV news channel ONTV, which claimed to have received authoritative information regarding this matter.

The theory of a “big Macau” would involve the two SARs, in addition to Zhuhai, Zhongshan and Shenzhen.

It states that Macau’s airspace and aviation systems will undergo major changes, including shutting down the Macau International Airport and merging it with the Zhuhai Jinwan airport. Until then, the Zhuhai airport will add another runway to cater to customers from Macau.

The report also states that people entering Hengqin from Macau will no longer need to be checked. According to the report, the Macau airport close would be a safety measure.

“Currently, Hong Kong, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Zhuhai and Macau all have their own airports. With one less airport, aviation safety will be improved,” the report stated.

However, lawmaker Au Kam San says that despite the “big Macau” theory being around for many years, at the moment it is still hypothetical. He further added there are currently no signs the Macau airport will be closed.