Reports: Graduate hired through ‘special channel’

A mainland student, who graduated from the Macao Polytechnic Institute (IPM), was reportedly hired by the local government. The student’s employment by a local public department has triggered controversies online.

Last Tuesday, many local Chinese press agencies reported on IPM’s graduation ceremony of 650 students this week.

Macao Daily News said that a mainland student, surnamed Li, who studied Chinese-Portuguese translation at IPM, had been hired by a Macau governmental department.

“Li, […] through the school’s recommendation, already passed the interview that concerns the special recruitment channel of the Macau governmental department,” the report reads, adding that Li’s expected monthly salary is over MOP40,000.

However, according to a report by Macau Concealers, IPM claimed that it does not have a system in place to recommend students to enter governmental departments through special recruitment channels.

IPM also stated that it respects the students’ freedom of speech, noting that students applying for interviews is their personal choice, and that the school has no right to represent students by making further comments.

The student also refused a Macau Concealers’ interview.

The Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau (SAFP) has not replied to media inquiries as yet. JZ