Residents hope for more measures to revamp old district

Several residents have suggested that the government further contemplate on construction in the old part of the city, according to a report by TDM.

About 30 residents attended a meeting organized by the Civil and Municipal Affairs Bureau (IACM) which discussed the city’s communities.

IACM introduced a series of municipal construction plans and engineering programs to take place within the area of Freguesia da Sé, including the construction of a sewage system in the Macau Tower square to filter oils from sewage, renovating the Mercado Municipal Horta da Mitra and rebuilding the pavement of Praceta 24 De Junho.

One resident expressed his dissatisfaction with the government’s decision to prioritize developments in the central district, while ignoring the development of the Praça de Ponte e Horta garden and other older parts of the city. This resident was particularly concerned about the development of the social environment, suggesting that the government should think more about public facilities in said areas.

Another resident expressed hope that the government would follow up on the issues of falling concrete in buildings at the Rua de Nossa Senhora do Amparo, further stating that more compact trash collectors should be installed in the old part of the city.