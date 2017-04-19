Residents seek help after buying Zhuhai property

Twenty local residents are seeking help from lawmakers Chan Meng Kam and Song Pek Kei after having purchased properties in Zhuhai.

According to a report by Jornal Va Kio, in 2013, Zhuhai had a new property development with units for sale, the development reportedly set to be located at an exclusive walking street.

The property was advertised as being constructed according to international design standards. An underground plaza, where large integrated shopping malls and bars could be found. The promotional ads of the property also mentioned that within the street’s vicinity, there would be a “Ultra-platinum five-star hotel”, which would be operated by the property developer and by the “US Caesars Entertainment Corp.”

In total, more than 100 Macau residents purchased properties from the project, including the aforementioned 20. The 20 residents informed the lawmakers that, while the walking street is successfully being constructed, they had observed that the street’s current structure makes it impossible to allocate an underground plaza.

The residents were also told by the developer that the five-star hotel will be changed into serviced apartments.

They also reportedly faced difficulties with the property purchase payment process.

When the buyers requested refunds from the developers, they were refused, having been told “you don’t need to sign the contract, but the money will not be refunded.”

The two lawmakers, after meeting with the 20 buyers, expressed that they will continue to follow the buyers’ situation, and will try their best to provide assistance to the residents’ reasonable and legal appeal.