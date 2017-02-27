Sands China Cotai park to open soon

A park designed and built by Sands China Ltd has been constructed next to the Sheraton Grand Macao Hotel in the Cotai area and will be opened to the public following approval from authorities.

Donna Campbell, director of public relations at Sands China, informed the Times last week that the park is permanent and will be open to the general public as well as guests at Sands China resorts.

“It has been designed, built and will be maintained by Sands China Ltd.,” Campbell wrote in a statement. “It has been completed, and following the normal statutory inspections and licensing, will be opened shortly thereafter.”

“This is a facility that will be open to the general public, who are free to visit and enjoy the facility, which has a fantastic view back towards The Parisian Macao and in the forefront, the magnificent Eiffel Tower replica,” continued Campbell.

The park is built on a strip of land owned by Sands China, south of the Sheraton Grand Macao Hotel. It is located opposite the Eiffel Tower replica, which is separated from the park by Estrada do Istmo. DB